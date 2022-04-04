Labster secures $47M to expand global opportunities for virtual science laboratory simulations

This new financing comes from Sofina Group and Pirate Impact, along with existing investors: Owl Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, EduCapital, NPF Technologies, and GGV Capital.

Labster is the world's leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science. Balderton led Labster's Series A in 2017. The new capital infusion will enable the company to further develop in Europe and the United States and to establish itself within Asia and Latin America.

By investing more funds into its library of science simulations and expanding its reach to younger students and adult workforce skills training, Labster will be able to serve 100 million students around the world through its institutional and government partnerships.