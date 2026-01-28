Kaia Health acquired by Sword Health

Balderton are happy to share that our portfolio company Kaia Health has been acquired by Sword Health in a cash and share deal worth up to $285 million – representing a significant moment of consolidation within the digital health sector. This move brings together two of the industry’s most prominent players, and Balderton will continue to support Sword as a shareholder.

There’s a huge amount said about how AI can make a difference to people’s health, but Kaia and Sword are shining examples of the teams and products putting those words into action. Since we led the Series A in Kaia back in 2018, we’ve loved working with Konstantin Mehl, Manuel Thurner and the many brilliant people around them as they built a unique treatment for back pain and COPD that has helped 100,000s of people with MSK pain across the world get better and cheaper care. Now under the tireless leadership of Virgílio (“V”) Bento at Sword, I am sure the product they built will help millions more.

Sword Health has established itself as the fastest growing AI-Care company in the world. By combining its proprietary sensor technology with human clinical expertise and the Phoenix AI specialist, they have already helped millions of people with chronic pain, and saved $1Bs of dollars in the process. We’re excited to see what more they can achieve in the years to come.

As the digital health landscape evolves, the focus is shifting from isolated tools to comprehensive platforms capable of adopting AI at speed and serving patient’s needs. Thank you to everyone at Kaia who made this outcome possible.