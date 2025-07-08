Huspy, the proptech company reshaping home buying experiences from the Middle East to Europe, today announced the close of a $59 million Series B funding round, led by returning investor, Balderton Capital, one of Europe’s leading venture firms. The round also saw participation for a third time from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia), as well as Turmeric Capital, BY Ventures, Dara Management, and KE Partners.

With operations in the UAE and Spain, Huspy empowers thousands of real estate agents and mortgage brokers with a market-leading value proposition: high commissions, best-in-class technology and robust infrastructure to serve home buyers and sellers more efficiently.

We are pleased to renew our partnership with Huspy by leading this round. The team is building technology that modernises real estate and mortgage businesses, allowing brokers to reap substantial efficiency gains that translate into serving more clients, better. Rana Yared General Partner, Balderton

Huspy facilitates over $7 billion in real estate transactions annually in Europe and the Middle East. The funding will support Huspy’s European expansion, investment in technology and strategic hiring. In Spain, Huspy is operational in Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, and will be launching in six additional cities by the end of 2025. In 2024, the company’s Spanish real estate business achieved more than 20x year-on-year growth. This year, Huspy will also expand its Middle East presence by entering the region’s largest economy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing its total footprint to ten cities globally. Over the next four years, the company intends to launch operations across most major cities in Europe and the Middle East.

We are building a global business with the goal of being present in the majority of European and Middle Eastern cities. We aim to provide the best infrastructure for real estate agents and mortgage brokers, enabling them to grow their businesses and serve home buyers and sellers in the best way possible. After 4 years of investing in our systems, we are now able to operate with a lot of agility allowing us to expand the business at a high growth rate for years to come Jad Antoun CEO and co-founder, Huspy

To support its expansion, Huspy is hiring across expansion and technology-specific roles. The company has attracted global talent from leading companies in technology and real estate, and has established tech hubs in the UAE and Spain.