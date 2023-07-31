Grasp raises £3M to accelerate human learning

Online learning platform Grasp announces it has raised £3M in seed funding led by Balderton Capital. The funding will be used to further develop Grasp’s platform and expand the team, with key hires in product, data science, and engineering.

Founded by early Revolut employees Ed Matthews and Jacob Sidorov last year, Grasp’s mission is to increase the rate at which humans learn. A decade from now, Grasp aims to be the centre of learning, able to take anyone from novice to master in a field, ASAP.

As technology continues to accelerate and content creation gets easier and easier, the glut of online learning materials, already hard to manage, will become a maze impenetrable with the existing tools. While the likes of ChatGPT and TikTok can provide answers to quick queries, it is becoming increasingly challenging to find and access rigorous educational experiences. For individuals looking to comprehensively learn something, finding a structured course of high quality resources, personally appropriate, is painfully difficult.