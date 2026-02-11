GitGuardian raises $50M Series C

GitGuardian, a leading secrets and Non-Human Identity (NHI) security platform, #1 app on GitHub Marketplace, today announced a $50 million Series C funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, alongside Quadrille Capital and existing investors Balderton, BPI, Eurazeo, Fly Ventures and Sapphire Ventures. Balderton first invested in GitGuardian in 2019.

The investment fuels GitGuardian’s expansion in Secrets and AI agent security as organisations grapple with exponential growth in non-human identities.

The market has reached a critical inflection point. Organizations that once managed hundreds of service accounts will now face thousands of autonomous AI agents, each requiring secure credentials. While identity solutions matured for human users, non-human identities remain largely unmanaged and recent breaches prove the cost. We’re moving beyond secrets detection into full NHI lifecycle governance. Effective secrets management requires seamless collaboration between development, security and IAM teams at every stage of the workflow. Eric Fourrier CEO & co-founder, GitGuardian

GitGuardian closed 2025 with record performance that validates enterprise demand:

115,000+ developers protected across enterprise customers globally

protected across enterprise customers globally 610,000+ repositories monitored continuously

monitored continuously 210,000+ connected collaboration sources (Slack, Jira, Confluence) — 7x growth year-over-year

(Slack, Jira, Confluence) — 7x growth year-over-year 350,000 secret exposures detected and remediated in 2025 (5x year-over-year growth)

detected and remediated in 2025 (5x year-over-year growth) 60% of new enterprise customers committed to multi-year agreements

committed to multi-year agreements 80%+ of new ARR originated from North America

The platform serves Fortune 500 companies spanning technology, financial services, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing.