Geordie Raises $30M to Help Enterprises Securely Adopt Agentic AI at Scale

Geordie AI, the purpose-built security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced it has closed a $30 million Series A round led by Balderton. The round included participation from Crosspoint Capital, as well as follow-on investment from existing investors General Catalyst and Ten Eleven Ventures, bringing total funding to $36.5 million.

The capital will be used to further enhance the product’s capabilities for security and AI teams partnering with Geordie as they grapple with the emerging adoption and risk AI agents pose for the enterprise. To support this, Geordie will expand engineering and go-to-market teams, with a focus on expanding its US operations.

AI agents are quickly becoming the primary mechanism through which enterprises operationalize AI. However, security and IT teams fundamentally lack the visibility, governance, and operational controls required to deploy AI agents safely at scale. Geordie’s momentum, which includes winning the 2026 RSAC Innovation Sandbox and 1,300% ARR growth only five months into 2026, reflects the need for a single source of truth to secure and govern those systems safely at scale.

The organizations today that can safely approve and deploy AI agents are the ones that are capturing a new competitive advantage in their space. Geordie enables teams to take a holistic, defense in depth approach so they can deploy their AI agent systems safely at scale. Henry Comfort co-founder and CEO, Geordie AI

Geordie is the purpose-built security and governance platform that enables enterprises to understand, secure, and govern their AI agents, giving enterprises a real-time understanding of which agents exist, what they can access, how they behave, and the risks they create across enterprise systems.

Combined with Beam, Geordie’s runtime remediation suite that leverages context engineering, Geordie enables organizations to proactively shape and constrain agent behavior without slowing innovation. The result is critical infrastructure that allows enterprises to deploy AI agents safely at scale.

At Owkin, an AI-first drug discovery and biomedical research company running hundreds of agents across more than 50 petabytes of data, a single Geordie POC allowed them to avert exposure that, according to their own risk quantification methodology, totaled between $12 and $13 million.