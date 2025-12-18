Fuse Energy hits $5bn valuation in its third year

Fuse Energy, Europe’s fastest-growing energy company, today announced an additional $70m in funding, boosting its valuation to $5bn.

Led by Balderton and Lowercarbon Capital, Fuse Energy will use the new funding to accelerate international expansion and fast-track innovative new products to market. Balderton first invested in Fuse Energy at pre-seed in 2022.

Founded in 2022 by ex-Revolut executives Alan Chang and Charles Orr, Fuse Energy is reshaping the energy sector with a clear ambition: make energy lower cost, and more abundant.

By combining all parts of the energy process in one company – spanning renewable site construction, power generation, trading, supply, installations and hardware – Fuse Energy eliminates many of the inefficiencies that drive up costs for consumers in traditional energy models.

As a result, Fuse Energy can scale quickly, operate with greater efficiency, and deliver power at prices that average around 10% lower than incumbents, saving households up to £200 a year on their energy bills.

From source to socket, we are simplifying the entire energy system by bringing every stage in-house. Combined with a relentless focus on efficiency and execution, we’re solving problems no one else can. This new capital and continued investor demand reinforce that we’re building one of the defining companies of the next decade. Alan Chang co-founder and CEO, Fuse Energy