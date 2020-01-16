Funnel closes $47M Series B to prepare marketing data for better reporting and analysis

Delivering on the promise of digital marketing

In 2019 digital marketing surpassed offline marketing for the first time. Companies are shifting their marketing budgets online because of the performance promise of digital marketing, but delivering on that promise is hard. It requires a strong reporting infrastructure, which is difficult due to the overwhelming number of marketing platforms and the need to harmonise and integrate the data. Just in the last two years, the number of data sources used by marketing organizations has increased by 50% and there are no signs of this slowing down.

Business users are traditionally dependent on separate technical teams for setup and support of a measurement infrastructure and existing solutions tend to either be inflexible and break when marketing requirements change, or monolithic and not well suited to plug into the existing data and reporting infrastructure of the organization.

Funnel solves this problem by automatically importing all marketing data, making it Business-Ready, and exporting it to existing data warehouse or reporting tools. In contrast to raw data, Business-Ready data has been cleaned, normalised and integrated and can instantly and correctly be used for reporting and analysis.

Funnel users get instant access to their prepared data with no downtime when requirements change. This also allows technical teams to focus on high-value activities. The result is empowered, accountable marketing teams that can finally deliver on the performance promise of digital marketing.