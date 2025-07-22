Forecast announces acquisition by Accelo

Accelo, a leading platform for professional services automation (PSA), announced today its acquisition of Forecast, a global provider of AI-powered project and resource management software. Balderton first invested in Forecast’s Series A in 2021.

We want to share our congratulations to Dennis and the Forecast team on joining Accelo. Dennis was early to recognise the potential of AI when applied to tasks like project management, and we look forward to the product going from strength to strength with this new capital and platform behind them. James Wise Partner, Balderton

By combining Accelo’s comprehensive quote-to-cash project management solutions with Forecast’s AI-driven capacity planning capabilities, customers will gain smarter workflow automation, advanced resource planning and actionable profitability insights.

The Forecast team will join Accelo to accelerate innovation across both platforms, with a shared vision to eliminate operational blind spots and empower teams to do their best work. Customers of both platforms can expect continued support and improvements, with future product enhancements driven by collaborative innovation and customer feedback.