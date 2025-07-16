Exein raises €70m Series C to protect critical infrastructure from back door attacks

The round was led by Balderton and joined by Supernova and Lakestar, with additional participation from existing investors.

Exein, the embedded IoT cybersecurity company at the forefront of defending Europe’s critical infrastructure, has raised €70m in a Series C round. The fresh capital will drive Exein’s ambitious global expansion plans across the US, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, as well as to strengthen its established European presence.

Hackers, including many state-sponsored actors, have identified smart devices as a back door into critical systems at businesses and organisations, with one in three data breaches involving a IoT device. Exein, which secures more than a billion smart devices globally, including critical infrastructure for railway networks and healthcare providers, is creating a digital immune system for connected devices, which is fast becoming the global standard for embedded IoT security.

We’re living in an era where everything — from rail networks to industrial machinery — is connected, and therefore exposed. As critical infrastructure becomes increasingly software-defined and networked, the risks multiply, especially with AI enabling attackers to hit more targets faster than ever before. And they are no longer breaching through the front door; the microwave on a military ship, or the smart fish tank in a hospital waiting room – any one of these could be exploited to compromise the entire network.



Exein tackles this threat where it begins: on the device itself, embedding real-time security on the edge — continuously monitoring, learning, and responding in real time. There is no better team to take on this challenge, and we are immensely proud to be partnering with Gianni and team as they build the cybersecurity foundation for the AI-powered, hyper-connected world ahead. Elena Moneta Principal, Balderton

Exein offers AI-enabled, real-time threat detection across key industries, including critical infrastructure, semiconductor, energy, automotive, healthcare, and robotics. Achieving over 450% year-over-year growth, Exein has formed strategic partnerships with the world’s leading chipset and OEM/ODM manufacturers, including MediaTek, Supermicro, Kontron, SECO and AAEON.

Exein’s end-point approach creates a digital immune system, securing individual devices rather than relying solely on network defences. This decentralised approach ensures that manufacturers can seamlessly integrate the latest security tools into their products, safeguarding devices from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with stringent global cybersecurity regulations such as Europe’s NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act – which comes into force in 2026 – and the US Cyber Trust Mark.

Exein Runtime Product – Incident Report Page

As part of Exein’s strategic global expansion, the company is also developing runtime security solutions to secure AI infrastructure and large language models (LLMs), addressing the growing demand to secure AI and LLMs operating within devices, rather than in a centralised cloud environment. Additionally, the funding will support Exein’s pursuit of strategic M&A opportunities in the cybersecurity industry, further enhancing its growth plans.