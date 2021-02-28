Dream Games secures $50M Series A and launches its first game, Royal Match

MAR 01, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The Series A is being led by Index Ventures, with participation from Balderton and Makers Fund.

Makers Fund and Balderton also led the company's Seed Round in November 2019. 

Dream Games was co-founded by the former Product Director of Peak Games, Soner Aydemir, and his former Peak colleagues Ikbal Namli, Hakan Saglam, Eren Sengul and Serdar Yilmaz, who worked on the hit puzzle games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast. Peak was acquired by Zynga in June 2020 for $1.8bn.

The team has just released its first puzzle game, Royal Match, in which players are challenged to help King Robert restore the royal castle to its former glory. To rebuild the castle, players have to solve a series of match-3 levels and obstacles, exploring new rooms, royal chambers and gardens in the process. 

The game was first launched as a limited test on iOS and Android in the U.K. and Canada in July leading up to this release. In that time, Aydemir said it saw 1 million downloads and 200,000 daily average users. Try it here

We’re excited to launch our first title, taking the casual puzzle experience to a new level with an experience that we hope will delight players around the world. With the support of our new investors, we’re focused on making Dream Games the leading studio in the category, just as mobile gaming continues to expand globally with millions of new players playing casual puzzles for the first time.

Dream Games CEO, Soner Aydemir

By the end of the year, Dream Games expects to more than double its team from 30 to 75, supported by the wealth of talent available across the Turkish gaming industry, which has seen a rapid growth following several prominent exits and local successes. Games developers in Turkey attracted $2.4 billion in investments over the past five years.

While Dream Games is currently focused on building out the audience for its puzzle games with more innovative ideas, speaking to TechCrunch, Dream Games CEO Soner Aydemir, explained he also has his sights set on a bigger goal. 

We want to be a huge interactive entertainment company that builds high quality games.

Dream Games CEO, Soner Aydemir

Read the full details of the fundraise: 

