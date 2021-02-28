Dream Games secures $50M Series A and launches its first game, Royal Match

The Series A is being led by Index Ventures, with participation from Balderton and Makers Fund.

Makers Fund and Balderton also led the company's Seed Round in November 2019.

Dream Games was co-founded by the former Product Director of Peak Games, Soner Aydemir, and his former Peak colleagues Ikbal Namli, Hakan Saglam, Eren Sengul and Serdar Yilmaz, who worked on the hit puzzle games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast. Peak was acquired by Zynga in June 2020 for $1.8bn.

The team has just released its first puzzle game, Royal Match, in which players are challenged to help King Robert restore the royal castle to its former glory. To rebuild the castle, players have to solve a series of match-3 levels and obstacles, exploring new rooms, royal chambers and gardens in the process.

The game was first launched as a limited test on iOS and Android in the U.K. and Canada in July leading up to this release. In that time, Aydemir said it saw 1 million downloads and 200,000 daily average users. Try it here!