Dream Games raises $7.5M Seed round to create high-quality puzzle games

Dream Games was founded by five former employees of Peak Games, developer of hit puzzle games Toy Blast and Toon Blast.

The highly competitive round was led by Makers Fund, with Balderton as a co-investor.

The investment will be used to fund the recruitment of new talent to join the Dream Games team in Istanbul as it looks to increase its personnel five-fold over the next two years.

The company was co-founded by the former Product Director at Peak Games, Soner Aydemir, who worked for Toy Blast and its successor Toon Blast. Joining Soner on the Dream Games founding team are Ikbal Namli and Hakan Saglam, the former engineering leads; Eren Sengul and Serdar Yilmaz, the product manager and 3D artist.