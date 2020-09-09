Digital Currency Group acquires leading cryptocurrency exchange, Luno

DCG will help fuel Luno’s global growth in Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond. Luno will continue to operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of DCG.
Digital Currency Group (DCG), a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies, today announced the acquisition of Balderton portfolio company, Luno.
Balderton first invested in Luno in September 2017.
Led by co-founder and CEO Marcus Swanepoel, Luno has become a digital asset powerhouse in many emerging and frontier markets, providing digital asset education, knowledge, and investment tools for individuals in Africa, Asia, and Europe.