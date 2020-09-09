Digital Currency Group acquires leading cryptocurrency exchange, Luno

The Luno leadership team will remain entirely intact and Swanepoel will lead acquisition efforts in his role as CEO.

The company will maintain key regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Jakarta, and Johannesburg, and will continue to focus on the existing geographies where it operates across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The Luno team has also developed an aggressive road map for future growth and will ultimately compete with financial services firms all over the world.

Luno is actively hiring for positions all over the world. See their open positions here.

You can also read the blog post on the acquisition from Luno CEO, Marcus Swanepoel, here.



