Demodesk raises $8M to scale world’s first intelligent online sales meeting software

The round was led by Balderton with participation from Target Global

Demodesk, founded by CEO, Veronika Riederle and CTO Alex Popp in 2017, is the world’s first intelligent, cloud-based online meeting solution for customer-facing teams.

Demodesk’s online meeting tool assists sales reps in real-time, automates scheduling and CRM logging and provides next-level analytics. Demodesk is entirely browser-based, so works with any device, without lag, and requires no downloads or regular software updates.

While traditional tools simply record the presenter's local desktop screen, Demodesk offers a 100% web-based virtual display – entirely independent from the presenter’s local desktop. This disruptive technology allows anyone on the call to interact with the website or software on this virtual display, as if the page was on their own screen.