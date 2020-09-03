Demodesk raises $8M to scale world’s first intelligent online sales meeting software

The round was led by Balderton with participation from Target Global

Demodesk, founded by CEO, Veronika Riederle and CTO Alex Popp in 2017, is the world’s first intelligent, cloud-based online meeting solution for customer-facing teams.

Demodesk’s online meeting tool assists sales reps in real-time, automates scheduling and CRM logging and provides next-level analytics. Demodesk is entirely browser-based, so works with any device, without lag, and requires no downloads or regular software updates.  

While traditional tools simply record the presenter's local desktop screen, Demodesk offers a 100% web-based virtual display – entirely independent from the presenter’s local desktop. This disruptive technology allows anyone on the call to interact with the website or software on this virtual display, as if the page was on their own screen. 

For sales teams, Demodesk automatically loads the right slides and websites ahead of the meeting, provides real-time conversational guidance along with playbooks – all designed to help sales reps be as efficient and effective as possible. For customer service teams, Demodesk enables reps to instantly share mouse and keyboard control and collaboratively work with customers.

Demodesk has resonated with sales teams globally – across many sectors and industries – because it strips back sales meetings to their core; letting reps get to the heart of what they love doing.

Veronika Riederle, Demodesk CEO and co-founder

By removing the barriers of unnecessary downloads, lags, compatibility issues and restricted screen sharing, we help teams increase productivity and conversion rates. Demodesk automates sales coaching and training and cuts down time spent on manual preparation, scheduling and documentation workflows.

Veronika Riederle, Demodesk CEO and co-founder

Veronika and her team have solved one of the biggest pain points of online sales meetings, giving the customer the chance to interact and collaborate with the product, while at the same time giving salespeople tools to help them run better meetings.

James Wise, Partner at Balderton

In 2020 to date, Demodesk has seen its customer base double, in response to this need, and today more than 150 customers across Europe and the US – featuring Treatwell, Personio, and Forto – use Demodesk to close deals.

Demodesk was a member of the Y Combinator Winter 2019 cohort and previous investors include GFC, FundersClub and Kleiner Perkins. 

The company now has offices in Munich and San Francisco, in addition to remote workers. The new funding will be used scale operations and hire the very best in new talent.  If you want to join their team, you can see all open positions here

Just as new technologies are helping marketeers move from ‘mad-men’ to ‘Moneyball’, we hope Demodesk can become part of a wave of new tools, from Salesforce’s Einstein to Gong, that give sales people the tools and data to do their job more efficiently and effectively. Demodesk is helping salespeople be more about the science, than the art, of the deal.

James Wise, Partner at Balderton

