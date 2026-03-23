Dash0 Raises $110M Series B at $1B Valuation to Build the AI Nervous System for Production

Dash0, the Agentic observability platform built natively on OpenTelemetry, today announced a $110 million Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital. The round saw participation from additional new investor DTCP Growth, existing investors Accel, Cherry Ventures, and DIG Ventures, and strategic partners July Fund and T.Capital (Deutsche Telekom).

The round values Dash0 at $1 billion, making it the latest unicorn in enterprise infrastructure, and brings total funding to $155 million. The capital will accelerate Dash0’s mission to evolve from an OpenTelemetry-native observability tool into the autonomous nervous system for production – an AI-powered platform that not only monitors systems but actively manages them.

Dash0 built the infrastructure layer that every AI-driven company will depend on. Mirko and the team combine deep technical credibility with a genuinely differentiated approach. We believe Dash0 will define the next era of production operations. Rana Yared General Partner, Balderton

The Problem: Observability Is Broken for the AI Era

Modern engineering teams are drowning. As architectures grow more complex and AI agents take on more critical roles in the software development lifecycle, the volume of signals, alerts, and operational decisions has outpaced what any human team can handle. Traditional observability vendors, built for a world of dashboards and manual incident response, have become expensive noise generators rather than operational partners.

Dash0 was founded in 2023 with a different belief: that observability infrastructure should be built on open standards, and that data and context – not vendor lock-in – should be the competitive moat. By building natively on OpenTelemetry, Dash0 ingests signals from any stack, vendor, or environment without the need for proprietary agents or hidden costs.

We built Dash0 on a conviction that the next generation of production infrastructure couldn’t be held hostage by proprietary data formats and runaway pricing. OpenTelemetry changed the rules, meaning your data belongs to you. Now, with Agent0, we’re taking the next leap: turning that data into action. The $110 million we’re announcing today is how we bring autonomous operations to every engineering team in the world, before our competitors even understand what’s happening to them. Mirko Novakovic CEO and co-founder, Dash0

The Solution: Agent0 – Autonomous Operations Intelligence

With this funding, Dash0 is accelerating Agent0, its platform of specialized AI agents that transform raw observability data into autonomous action. Agent0 agents don’t just surface problems – they fix them.

AI SRE Agents that find the root cause of production issues and give clear guidance on how to fix them

that find the root cause of production issues and give clear guidance on how to fix them Observability Toil Agents that autonomously create dashboards, alerts, and SLOs, keep them up to date with every change

that autonomously create dashboards, alerts, and SLOs, keep them up to date with every change Migration Agents that move teams off expensive legacy vendors automatically

that move teams off expensive legacy vendors automatically Cost Agents that continuously optimize infrastructure spend

that continuously optimize infrastructure spend Security Agents that detect and respond to anomalies in real time

that detect and respond to anomalies in real time Deployment Agents that validate releases, control rollouts, and mitigate rollback risk before it becomes incidents

Customers can also build and deploy their own custom agents on top of Dash0’s open platform, creating a compounding layer of operational intelligence tailored to their unique production environments.

Traction

Since its founding in 2023, Dash0 has grown to more than 600 paying customers, including global brands such as Zalando, Taco Bell, and The Telegraph. The company is targeting accelerated growth in 2026, driven by engineering teams seeking to escape the costs and complexity of incumbent vendors such as Datadog and Dynatrace.

Use of Funds

The Series B will be invested across four areas to execute on Dash0’s ambitious growth agenda. The largest share of investment will go toward deepening the Agent0 platform, expanding the library of autonomous agents, accelerating the core engineering roadmap, and opening the platform to customers building their own agents on top of Dash0’s infrastructure. A significant portion will fund aggressive go-to-market expansion, with a primary focus on the US market, where demand from enterprise engineering teams is strongest, and the opportunity to displace incumbents like Datadog and Grafana is most immediate. Finally, the company will pursue targeted strategic acquisitions in LLM and agent observability, AI SRE, and AI-focused security – accelerating capabilities that would otherwise take years to build organically.