Dan Teodosiu joins Balderton as Executive In Residence

Balderton Capital today announces the appointment of Dan Teodosiu as its latest Executive In Residence (EIR), providing technical and engineering-focused support for Balderton’s portfolio companies. The appointment underlines Balderton’s continued commitment to building out its expert advisory team and EIR programme; Dan joins existing EIRs Dave Kellogg (sales and marketing), Andrew Wigfall (legal), and David Vismans (product).
Dan has over 30 years of experience building and managing high-performing engineering and research teams, and delivering platforms and infrastructure that can support billions of users.
I am delighted to be coming on board as an EIR. Balderton’s portfolio includes some of the most innovative and ambitious companies in Europe, and I look forward to supporting their founders and CTOs as they build and scale their technical teams and offerings.
Most recently, Dan spent two years as the CTO of Onfido, where he oversaw the development of Onfido’s new solutions stack. This includes the Atlas document verification technology that uses AI to deliver fair, fast and accurate results in a fully automated manner, the industry-leading Smart Capture face matching offering, and the Studio and Verification Suite product line.
Prior to Onfido, Dan spent over six years as the CTO of Criteo, Europe’s leading ad tech company. At Criteo, Dan supported the company’s successful IPO and subsequent growth of 6x in six years to an annual revenue of $2.4B. Dan built a world-class engineering and ML research team of over 600 people that enabled Criteo to compete with some of the top contenders in the ad tech space. He oversaw the development and scaling of Criteo’s infrastructure and platform to support serving several billion ads per day, covering about half of the global Internet population.
Dan Teodosiu, Balderton EIR
Dan has also held senior positions at Google in Paris, at Microsoft in Redmond and Dublin, and at HP Labs in Palo Alto. A former entrepreneur, Dan also co-founded two companies in the Bay Area, one of which was acquired by Microsoft in 2002.
Dan holds a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University and is the author of over 50 US and international patents. He serves on the board of QIMA and is an advisor to several technology companies. He was born in Romania and has been living in Paris for the last fourteen years.
