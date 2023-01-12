Dan Teodosiu joins Balderton as Executive In Residence

Most recently, Dan spent two years as the CTO of Onfido, where he oversaw the development of Onfido’s new solutions stack. This includes the Atlas document verification technology that uses AI to deliver fair, fast and accurate results in a fully automated manner, the industry-leading Smart Capture face matching offering, and the Studio and Verification Suite product line.

Prior to Onfido, Dan spent over six years as the CTO of Criteo, Europe’s leading ad tech company. At Criteo, Dan supported the company’s successful IPO and subsequent growth of 6x in six years to an annual revenue of $2.4B. Dan built a world-class engineering and ML research team of over 600 people that enabled Criteo to compete with some of the top contenders in the ad tech space. He oversaw the development and scaling of Criteo’s infrastructure and platform to support serving several billion ads per day, covering about half of the global Internet population.