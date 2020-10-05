Crowdcube and Seedrs plan to merge to create one of the world’s largest private equity marketplaces

The two fintech pioneers have agreed to join forces to take on the UK’s £12bn equity funding market.

The move will enable thousands of ambitious fast-growth businesses and millions of investors will be able to benefit from the best expertise, services and returns offered by Crowdcube’s and Seedrs’ investment platforms.

Balderton first invested in Crowdcube in July 2014.

On completion, Jeff Kelisky, Seedrs’ CEO, will serve as CEO of the combined company, and Darren Westlake, CEO and co-founder of Crowdcube, will serve as Executive Chairman. The management team will include key leaders from both businesses.

The combined company will aim to deliver new innovations and products that will make it significantly easier, more affordable and valuable for ambitious businesses to raise growth finance, and investors will have an even greater selection of investment opportunities with richer investment tools.