We’re delighted to announce that Convergence, a pioneer in AI agent technology, has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Salesforce. Read the full story on the Salesforce newsroom.

Balderton led Convergence’s seed in September 2024. A few personal words from our Partner, James Wise, are below:

Since announcing our seed investment into Convergence under 9 months ago, Marvin, Andy and team have been executing at lightning speed. They put together one of the most talented teams working on reinforcement learning in the world, developed a benchmark-beating web-browsing model and have helped 100,000s of users automate millions of tasks.

From the second we met them, we shared their passion for building full-stack solutions for agents, from model to user, to help people automate repetitive daily tasks and instead focus on what matters most. Joining Salesforce will allow them to continue on this mission, while remaining an integral part of the UK’s AI ecosystem, where they will continue to grow their team and capabilities. You can learn more about how Convergence will support Salesforce’s AI efforts in their post here.

From Revolut to Depop, Wayve to Dream Games, we’ve been on many different journeys as early-stage investors, however, none of us appreciated quite how quickly the Convergence team could build and scale such an impactful team and company. One of our core beliefs at Balderton is that the best way to change the world is to start a business. Marvin, Andy and the team embraced that value and put turbo-chargers underneath it.

As their board member, first user, and social-media advocate for the best part of a year, it’s been a pleasure working together, and we look forward to seeing the team continue on their mission as part of Salesforce.