Cobee raises €40M Series B to fuel international expansion

The funding follows a period of impressive growth, with Cobee's business volume increasing threefold over the past year despite a challenging macro environment. Looking ahead, the funds will be used to fuel Cobee's continued international expansion, opening new markets in Southern Europe and Latin America, starting with Mexico.

Cobee plans to increase its headcount to over 200 employees in the next 18 months, hiring in key regions including Spain, Portugal, Mexico and other markets across Southern Europe.