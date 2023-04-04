Clue, the female-founded, female-led, period tracker and reproductive health companion, today announces it has raised a €7 million funding round. The funds will be used to scale Clue’s innovative digital family planning offering, expand the product portfolio, and continue much-needed research efforts to close the gender data gap.

For the first time in its history, Clue will also extend an invite to its user community to become investors via Crowdcube. This move brings the company’s most important stakeholders, its community, even closer to the product development process while also giving them the opportunity to share in the company’s future success. Community investors will be able to participate in and influence the Clue app’s development through feature polls, testing, and forums directly with the Clue team.