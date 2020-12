Cleo offers users insights into their financial life and helps them make strong financial decisions from day one.

For example, Cleo can use AI to create personalised smart budgets for every customer, helping them to improve their budgeting skills.

Users can simply ask Cleo ‘Can I afford it?’, and receive everything from spending breakdowns, to help on bills and practical financial advice, all delivered through a chatbot with an actual personality.

Cleo even has different personality settings, including a "Roast Mode" where users can be rinsed for their spending habits.

