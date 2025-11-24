Celebrating 10 years of Revolut

2025 marks a decade since Nik and Vlad founded Revolut, and a decade since Balderton led the company’s first ever funding round – a £1.5M seed investment. Revolut is now one of the greatest startup success stories ever to come out of Europe, today announcing a $75bn valuation.

It’s been a privilege to have a front-row seat to Revolut’s journey over the past 10 years.

Nik and Vlad are the kind of founders you dream of meeting as a VC — exceptional smarts, huge global ambition, and a relentless commitment to quality and execution. We knew it back then (the pitch deck might have been “understated”, but the founder references were some of the best Tim and I had ever received). Even so, they’ve far outperformed our wildest expectations, and are still just getting started.

Nik and Vlad have not only built Europe’s most valuable startup — they’ve also made a lasting contribution to European innovation. They’ve become a beacon for the next generation of founders: proof that world-changing companies can be built from Europe, and an open invitation to join the movement. The ripple effects are everywhere.

We’ve loved seeing a new wave of founders emerge from Revolut’s story and go on to build incredible businesses — like Alan Chang at Fuse Energy, Neil Shah and Abhi Thanendran at Tilt, and Edward Matthews at grasp.study — all of whom we’re proud to back, and many more with bright futures ahead.

It was a joy to bring together Revolut leaders past and present for an evening to celebrate recent milestones, reconnect and reminisce at Balderton HQ this September. Thank you to the Revolut disruptors past and present who joined us.