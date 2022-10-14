Change is never straightforward. When it comes to capital markets, we often have a tendency to overestimate change in the short run but underestimate change in the long run.

One example of this, which Enrico mentioned, is the ‘Battle of the Bund’, which saw the trading of German government bonds (one of the largest markets in the world) shift from London to Frankfurt in less than a decade. This is a great case study of how markets can be tipped away from their incumbents — Deutsche Terminboerse (the ancestor of Eurex) brought an electronic format to bunds futures, providing cost advantages and the ability to attract orders from anywhere in the world.

The migration away from the LIFFE trading floor in London was not foreseen, and it took time, but it was the combined power of new technology, regulation, and commercial mechanisms, by network effects of financial markets that made it happen.

Fast forward to today, and Murray reckons we are overestimating the short term impact of the consumerisation of capital markets, which is in reality progressing quite slowly. He foresees a similar tipping point technologically, regulatory and culturally that will eventually result in a binary change. The layers of consumer technology are now coming in quick, signalling a tipping point in the next few years.

Rana points out that many of the most important back-end layers of previous capital markets innovation cycle have historically been in Europe, demonstrating the opportunity for capital markets in the continent.