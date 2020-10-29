Balderton welcomes two new Associates to cover the UK and Ireland

We are delighted to officially welcome Greta and Sebastiaan to the Balderton team, as Associates in our early-stage fund.

Some time ago, given the ever-increasing quality and quantity of European startups, we organised our Associates and Principals geographically to cover the major countries and cities in Europe.

Isabel Bescos was previously covering the UK before crossing over to the other side and founding a new company, Riff (subsequently backed by Balderton). Over the past few years, we've seen so many great startups pop up across the UK & Ireland, that it became obvious we would need more than one person to help us cover the region and that we needed to build out the team, as we already have done in France with Caye and Maxime.

After some time we found two superb people to join us.

Sebastiaan is Belgian and studied in London, Washington and Bosnia-Herzegovina. He then joined McKinsey before moving on to work as an early employee at the e-scooter company Circ (sold to Bird) in supply chain and strategy.