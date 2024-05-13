We are pleased to welcome new joiner Elena Moneta to the Balderton team, expanding our footprint in France as Solene Brebant makes the move across the channel.

Solene, who joined Balderton in London in 2022, will join Zoe Mohl on the early-stage team in Paris. Elena is joining Balderton’s growth team as a Principal. Elena joins us from Partech, and is focused on investment areas including SaaS and digital health.

Balderton has been actively investing in France for over twenty years, counting the likes of Aircall, Vestiaire, GitGuardian, Sweep, PlayPlay, Payflows and PhotoRoom among the portfolio. With our expanded team and office, we look forward to continuing to support the next generation of French founders.

I’m excited to be moving across the channel to double down on Balderton’s investment efforts in France. Paris is home to some of Europe’s leading tech companies – including existing portfolio companies such as Aircall, PhotoRoom and Payflows – and I’m looking forward to working with the next generation to French founders to build world-changing businesses Solene Brebant Associate, Balderton