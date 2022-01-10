arive raises $20M Series A to expand experience commerce across Europe

The round was led by Balderton along with Global Founders Capital and Burda Principal Investments, as well as previous investors La Famiglia and 468 Capital
arive was founded to change how people shop. Its innovative tech stack, curated selection of well-known brands and last-mile delivery logistics mean consumers can order anything from fitness products to cosmetics, personal care, homeware, tech and fashion and have it delivered to their door by an environmentally-friendly fleet.
Balderton first invested in arive's Seed round. You can read more on why we invested from Balderton's Shikha Ahluwalia here. The new funding will help the company to expand its revolutionary new shopping model to Europe, starting with London and Paris, as well as across Germany.