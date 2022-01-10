arive raises $20M Series A to expand experience commerce across Europe

Since arive launched its revolutionary new shopping model in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt, the company has reached around 100,000 app store downloads and massive inbound requests from iconic brands. New brands are vetted before they can be added to the platform, depending on criteria which include sustainability, impact on culture and brand values. Recent additions include e-bike startup (and Balderton portfolio company!) VanMoof, as well as Bala, Dr. Barbara Sturm and many more.

arive is going to continue expanding its product offering as well as add a new connected retail vertical which allows local premium stores to list their products on the arive app and use arive’s couriers to deliver orders to customers. In addition to empowering brands and local stores with new reach and visibility, partners of arive benefit from curation and editorial content to elevate the discovery and desire for new products and brands as well as live-shopping and events, access to data and exclusive influencer collaborations, to further enable the digitisation of the high street.



arive's aim to provide the city’s best shopping experience will see the introduction of scheduled delivery so customers can browse new and in-demand products from their home, and receive them whenever they want in a way that is effortless, yet elevated.